ActionINVEST Caribbean opens branch in Suriname

ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., on Monday, opened its first Suriname location at Emmastraat, Nieuw Nickerie.

ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc (ACI) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified educational institution and business development company of Guyanese origin that benefits from female ownership and leadership.

According to a release, ACI is focused on becoming the Caribbean’s solution to professional and organisational growth through an action-oriented team that delivers targetted business development services to entrepreneurial individuals and organisations.

ACI will also serve as the gateway for reciprocal investment by companies in Guyana and Suriname. NSBOmega, an ACI joint venture company, will also provide its technical staffing and recruiting services to the Surinamese market.

Additionally, the Guyanese sole proprietorship business, Doerga Business Enterprise, owned by Dr. Vishnu Doerga (ACI Chairman) and the Surinamese sole proprietorship business, Lesarah Trading, owned by Chris Soedamah, who have both traded between CARICOM countries for over 20 years, will merge into a regional company, INTERCARICOM Trade & Logistics N.V. with locations in Guyana and Suriname. The Nickerie location opened together with ACI on Monday.

“The overarching goal is to allow Guyanese products to serve the Suriname market and vice versa whilst improving the logistics between these neighbours. It is intended that, with these investments, credible steps are taken by the private sector in support of both governments’ intentions to deepen collaboration and develop the regional economy,” the release noted.