Ten warders complete prison management course

TEN top performing officers of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) recently attained ABE-endorsed certificates after completing a course in prison management.

Those who successfully participated in the programme are Thiffaney Trim; Curlet Berksire; Seliza Blair; Trudy DeCunha; Keon Kelly; Natesia Haynes; Suana Eastman; Anne Thomas; Justin Eastman, and Jermin Archer.

According to a press release from the prison service, the course content was strategically determined by the service’s training and recruitment department and the academic professionals of ABE to cater to the unique needs of the officers.

The collection of subject areas was chosen by the training department, strategic management department and the directorate to best suit the rank structure of officers within the Guyana Prison Service.

The top performing officers are expected to share their knowledge and insight gained with their colleagues in order to enhance prison management and the internationally accepted norms for managing inmates in a correctional facility.

“With this new collection of information and training gained throughout the training courses, the officers stated that they intend to share and demonstrate the experience garnered with their peers and contribute to operational improvements.

“Ultimately, this will strengthen and advance the techniques and practices within the GPS, boost productivity among staff, encourage teamwork and amplify resource management,” the GPS said.

The prison service related that it has a positive outlook on educating its staff. So, management structures are devised to continuously encourage officers to capitalise on training opportunities available locally, regionally or internationally, in order to enhance officers’ personal competencies.