E - Papers
‘Balance needed between climate change, economic development’ – Ghana President tells Energy Conference
President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

OPENING speaker at Guyana’s International Energy Conference & Expo (2022), President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, today, underscored the importance of bringing hydrocarbon resources to production in order to ensure development of countries like Guyana while also urging the need to protect the environment.

The Ghanaian president also called for countries like Guyana to ensure petroleum resources are exported as value-added products instead of in raw form as has historically been done in the relationship between developing and developed countries.

Notwithstanding the global discourse on balance climate change with national development, the Head-of-State said the capacity of developing countries to withstand the shocks of climate change is limited as both agriculture and water resources are under threat because of climate change.

“We have a solemn duty to take immediate, bold, concrete steps to protect global climate from going beyond unbearable limits,” he told the gathering at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

This, he said, requires effective management of these resources.

The Ghanaian President urged the need for Guyana and Ghana to work together, look out for each other, and work to build a future that secures present and future generations.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
