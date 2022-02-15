News Archives
‘Guyana, Suriname could mitigate global energy poverty’, says Suriname President
Suriname President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi
SURINAME’S President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, today, expressed hope that his country and Guyana could work together to mitigate the global energy poverty which makes it difficult for almost one billion people to develop a productive livelihood.

Both countries have entered the global oil and gas discourse with discoveries made in their respective maritime spaces.

In his address to the International Energy Conference & Expo (2022), the Surinamese leader questioned how is it possible to ensure that new-found petroleum resources and relevant technologies are utilised in order to lay a solid foundation for diversified economy for generations to come.

President Santokhi recognised that the world has gone through challenging times. This, he said, comes as a result of not only climate change but also because of the looming threat of global instability due to political conflict.

He said these challenges will have an impact on energy generation demands, flows, and prices. The President called for a focus on how energy could transform the lives of peoples and economies.

Recognising the journey taken by other countries which have produced petroleum products, he said those countries have profited from revenue to develop modern economies and create future development which is not dependent on oil and gas due to savings of major revenue.

“We have the same goal to our current and future generations,” the Surinamese leader said.

Staff Reporter

