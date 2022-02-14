Over 30 businesses to be on show at duty-free benab 

THIRTY-NINE businesses and agencies involved in Guyana’s manufacturing and services sector are scheduled to have their products on display at a ‘Benab Duty-Free Shop’, from February 12 – 18 at the Umana Yana, to complement the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo.

The pop-up duty-free shopping area, which is open only to foreign delegates of the conference, is located a stone’s throw away from the Marriott Hotel where the conference and expo will be held from February 15 – 18.

The event is being managed by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) with support from the government and the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, GMSA President Rafeek Khan, explained that the shop was created following encouragement from President Dr Irfaan Ali. He said it will give the Guyanese businesses in the sector an opportunity to advertise their products, build capacity and attract investors.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to really have a specific targeted approach to those coming into the country to do business with Guyana,” Khan explained to this publication.

“We would like to encourage the businesses that are coming to Guyana to consider pursuing capacity building for some of our manufacturers. Access to capital is limited, so these are opportunities that will give our small producers opportunities to meet potential investors for their businesses,” he said.

A number of international delegations will be in Guyana for the conference. Barbados, Suriname, and Ghana are among the countries that will be represented.

The businesses that will be taking part in the duty-free zone range from the well-established entities to new and small-scale businesses.

“Forestry, agro processing, and arts and craft are some of our key products that will be on display. We have companies that have been in business for a long time to those who are up and coming. We have Banks DIH, Sterling, Beharry, Ricks and Sari, Umami, to name a few. While this a private sector initiative we also invited the Guyana Marketing Corporation to showcase some of their products that they have been promoting. Also, we have invited the Guyana Forestry Commission to showcase some of our wood products,” Khan shared.

A model prefabricated home that was built by DuraVilla Homes will also be on display.

Khan underscored the significance of this initiative, given that it will provide a more practical platform for smaller businesses in Guyana that are not directly related to the oil and gas sector, and would not be able to take part directly in the larger energy conference.

“This is important because many of the non-oil sector businesses won’t be participating in the [energy] expo because it’s costly. You have to pay to get a booth and many of the small and medium-sized companies can’t afford to participate and sometimes they don’t see the value because they are not really directly involved in the energy sector,” Khan said.

The foreign delegates will be able to access the duty-free zone free of cost, as entrance will be covered under the ticket purchased to attend the energy conference.

“They will have to have certain credentials to be at the benab. It will not be widely opened because it’s a tax-free zone and we have to have enforcement there to ensure we are following protocols with customs regulations,” Khan added.

On Saturday, President Ali visited the duty-free shop and took time to engage with the local exhibitors.

According to a GMSA statement, President Ali during his visit noted that the wide range of products on display would intrigue the delegates.

The Head of State was accompanied by Khan and First Vice-President of the GMSA, Ramsay Ali.

President Ali commended the efforts of the GMSA in ensuring that local manufactures and small businesses are given the opportunity to market their products to the new and emerging oil and gas sector.

A small business booth by St Ignatius resident Joan Winter, the proprietor of Joan’s Craft Shop, captured the President’s attention during his visit.

Winter’s business centres on indigenous craft items such as clothing, jewellery and hammocks from locally sourced sustainable materials. The President was impressed specifically with the quality of the hammocks and encouraged the businesswoman to continue to make exceptional products as a true representation of the initiative and culture of Guyanese people.