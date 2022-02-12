News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Wakenaam gets new water well
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
GWI's Technical team and CEO, Shaik Baksh observe a sample of water from the new well
GWI's Technical team and CEO, Shaik Baksh observe a sample of water from the new well

A NEW well drilled at Noitgedacht on the island of Wakenaam, Region Three, has been activated, resulting in residents in areas such as Sans Souci, Belle Plaine, Noitgedacht and Good Success receiving a level of service that has more than doubled.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh, and a technical team recently visited the island to assess the performance of the new well which was found to have a high production.

A Wakenaam resident proudly shows her exceptional water pressure in the presence of GWI’s CEO, Shaik Baksh

According to a release, visits were also made to several of the areas which are benefitting from the new well and some residents were receiving such a high level of service that they were able to do away with the need to pump water into their water tanks.

However, residents in Caledonia, Zeelandia and Maria’s Pleasure are not yet benefitting from the new well. In this regard, an action programme is being implemented to improve the efficiency of the distribution network. This includes extensive leak repairs, installation of air valves, piloting for all existing valves on the island and service connection upgrades.

Given the significant improvement in the water pressure, GWI’s team is closely monitoring the distribution system for leaks. In addition, customers in areas which are receiving a good supply of water will have meters installed to reduce water losses.

The release noted that a water treatment plant currently being designed will be constructed on the island aback the Noitgedacht well station in order to reduce iron content, thereby providing a better quality of water

The new Wakenaam well will be commissioned in a month’s time.
Meanwhile, the team also visited the island of Leguan to survey possible sites for the construction of a new water treatment plant.

The new plant is one of five along the coast to be constructed by GWI with funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Neighbourhood Democratic Council Chairman, Lachhman Dwarkha, as well as Leguan’s Regional Democratic Council representative, Shaik Ayube, both welcomed the construction of the plant.

The officials praised GWI and by extension the Government of Guyana for bringing treated water to Wakenaam. They took the opportunity to also highlight that the island’s water pressure is excellent, the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.