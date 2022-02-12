Lata’s music was unifying

By Neaz Subhan, Indian Cultural Activist

MUCH has been and will be said way into the future about Lata Mangeshkar, now sadly, the late Lata Mangeshkar. Her over seven decades of contribution to music were not confined within the boundaries of India, but affixed across the globe.

Her accomplishments are unparalleled -recorded songs in over 30 different Indian languages and a few foreign ones including Russian, Dutch, English and Swahili; one of the first Indian playback singers to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the significance of which may have been diminished as a result of the evolution of the world through the progression of time; conferred with France’s highest civilian award; received many awards in India including its highest for civilians; listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in history between 1948 and 1987, are just a few.

Much time would be needed to expound on her contributions, achievements, influence and the beacon of inspiration she was to many across the world. Amongst her legacy, the high standard she created, set and adhered to, is of immense significance. That high bar presented the opportunity for others to aspire towards, thereby ensuring a pursuit of professionalism with quality uncompromised.

While she maintained and influenced such high standards, she remained a towering pillar of humility and generosity with a penchant to help mold others to ensure continuity of arguably the most influential art form: music. Her work ethic and unbridled passion to music have led to the birth of new relationships and the strengthening of bonds among humanity even if it was just in the universal agreement of the positive impact of her voice.

Indeed, we were fortunate to live in her time; fortunate to be able to hear her voice even though her mortal remains are no longer with us. Fortunate we are indeed to be able to hear her voice as we seek much-needed comfort in our times of challenges. Her music has and will continue to have that impact; to comfort, motivate and entertain.

Unfortunately, as a schoolboy when the opportunity arose to sneak a glimpse of her as she traversed the East Bank Public Road after her arrival here in the early eighties, I missed out. I was on the receiving end of the then stringent unwritten rules of what constitutes the village raising children.

While I do not regret those circumstances of being raised by the village, I still may not have gotten over my resentment of that moment of not being able to cast my eyes on the iconic Lataji. That said, the joy, which her music continues to infuse in my body, is mitigating the emotions which were heightened following her death.

For any mortal to be able to offer such, in life and after death, can only be within the realms of immortality. The deserving awards bestowed upon her, speak to the immeasurable positive impact of her life. Space and time will probably never be enough to truly pay tribute to her.

I can therefore only trust that this will add to the many others that will allow us all to not only remember and appreciate her invaluable global contributions, but to be inspired by the humble being she was who toiled for over seven decades to bring happiness to mankind.