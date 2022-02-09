Pan Am/Caribbean MMA president lobbies support for GYMMAF

– Fraser hails Guyana’s Amateur MMA success

PRESIDENT of the Pan Am Mixed Martial Arts Federation (MMAF), Jason Fraser, is keen on seeing Guyana develop as one of the best in the Caribbean.

Fraser, speaking at a press conference yesterday, lauded Guyana’s participation at the recently-concluded Mixed Martial Arts World Championships, and has committed his support towards the development of the sport across the Caribbean.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMA) was unanimously voted in as one of the 20 new member-associations affiliated to the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), following the global amateur MMA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Congress in Abu Dhabi last month.

Guyana was represented by Dr Sawan Jagnarain at the AGM/Congress which was held at the Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel.

The IMMAF’s AGM/Congress featured 120 delegates at the event, which was chaired by Densign White, the Federation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The 18-month-old GYMMA, headed by Gavin Singh, in 2021 received its conditional affiliation to the IMMAF, pending approval of vote at their AGM.

Jamaica and Barbados were also approved, joining Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas and St Lucia as the countries from the Caribbean that are members of the IMMAF.

Fraser believes that the Guyanese federation should be supported while committing his organisation’s support in ensuring that the combat sport sees growth.

“We are going to supply the coaches to add to the value of the coaches who are here and also the athletes. So we’re going to work out a strategic plan on how we’re going to have this done every quarter to have that done,” Fraser said.

Guyana, for the first time, participated at the IMMAF’s World Championship which was held in Abu Dhabi, and according to Fraser, while Ijaz Cave and Corwin D’Anjou didn’t get the results they wanted, they would have created enough enthusiasm and set a solid platform for the country to become a mainstay at other international tournaments.

“The GYMMAF is the fastest-growing federation in the Region. Under 18 months in a pandemic, has accomplished a lot. They might not have won a medal at the world championships, but I’m proud to say as a Caribbean man and as a representative for the IMMAF, that Guyana has a bright future,” the Trinidadian Fraser proclaimed.

Guyana was the lone CARICOM country represented at the IMMAF’s World Championship this year.

D’Anjou competed in the Welterweight category, while Cave featured in the Light Heavyweight division.

This year’s event was the largest for the IMMAF in its 10-year history, as over 450 athletes from 57 countries gathered to compete for a chance to be crowned the best in the world in their respective categories. It is also the first World Championships since the advent of COVID-19 in 2020.