Podium finishes for Ramdhani siblings at ACAC Provincial Tournament in Canada
Guyana’s top badminton players, Priyanna and Narayan Ramdhani continue to impress at university level in Canada
GUYANA’S top male and female badminton players, Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani, registered podium finishes when they competed in the Alberta Colleges’ Athletics Conference (ACAC) Interlock Number-Two Tournament on Sunday at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), in Alberta, Canada.

Representing Olds College, Priyanna Ramdhani gained a bye to the quarter-finals. She advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Abbey 21-4, 21-9.

Against a tough Jasleen Kaur in the final four, she displayed solid technique and won the first game, but eventually lost 21-14, 4-21, 13-21.

Priyanna was able to rebound to defeat Cecilia Wolski (21-7, 21-9) in the third-place battle.

She also teamed up with college-mate Abbey and gained bronze in the women’s doubles.

Meanwhile, Narayan Ramdhani, who represented number one seeds, Kings University, also gained a bye to the quarter-finals, where he defeated Tye Belanger 21-9, 21-10.

He then marched into the championship clash after beating Brandon Gendre 21-5, 21-8 in the semis, before losing a close and well-contested battle against Smit Patel 18-21, 20-22.

The two players are now tied with one win each after the two ACAC tournaments. Narayan won at his university and Smith at his university (NAIT).

In the mixed doubles battle, Narayan teamed up with Abigail Ledda of Kings University to win the title.

The Interlock Number-Three ACAC Provincial Tournament will be held in Olds, Alberta, February 19-20, 2022.

That tournament will determine the athletes who will represent the Alberta Colleges Athletics Conference (ACAC) at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (Nationals) to be held in March.

