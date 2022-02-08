News Archives
President’s Youth Advisory Council to be established this year
President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali
President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

THE President’s Youth Advisory Council will be established in the first quarter of 2022 with a sum of $60 million budgeted and approved for that purpose.

This was disclosed by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, on Monday, as the Committee of Supply examined the estimates of the 2022 national budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Minister Teixeira said, “$60 million has been allocated for the Youth Advisory Council which the President will be launching by the end of the first quarter. A Technical Coordinating Committee had been established in 2021 and has completed the terms of reference.”

“I am advised that the President will be meeting with the youth arms of the various political parties to encourage them to participate in the Youth Advisory Council.”

The technical work for the establishment of the council has been completed
President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in his new year’s message, had made it clear that he will engage with individually organised groups of young people, including youth arms of all political parties.

“I want to hear their views. I want to learn how they think. We should shape the future of our ‘One Guyana’. I want to dialogue with them about the kind of country they wish to inherit and how they will advance it. The next generation must be better than this one. If not, our country will regress, not progress,” the President had said.

The establishment of the President’s Youth Advisory Council is a manifesto promise of the PPP/C Administration, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
