Home Affairs Ministry replaces Kwakwani’s inoperable fire tender

AFTER living in fear for almost a year, residents of Kwakwani can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the community’s lone fire tender, which has been inoperable, was, on Saturday, replaced courtesy of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In November last year, the Guyana Chronicle had reported that while there had not been any reports of fires or any other tragedies in the community, residents were living in fear. Their concerns and anxieties were heightened as the firefighters in the area were not fully equipped to respond to an emergency.

Region 10 councillor, Mark Goring, during a routine visit to the community last year, had voiced these concerns on behalf of the residents regarding the inoperable fire tender.

Goring, in sharing an update on Sunday with the Guyana Chronicle, said that residents are now at ease.

“Residents now feel much safer. They are at ease that they actually get a fire tender that can prevent a fire. It’s a sense of protection now, so they can continue with their normal life and not be in fear of a fire,” Goring said.

Back in November 2021, the-then Fire Chief, Kalamodeen Edoo, had indicated that a maintenance team had been sent to the community to inspect the vehicle. It was later determined that critical parts were in need of replacement, which would have to be outsourced.

The fire tender has been replaced with a refurbished one.