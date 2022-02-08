News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Motorcyclist dies after riding into pothole
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Dave Taylor
Dead: Dave Taylor

DAVE Taylor, 23, of Laluni Creek, Linden/Soesdyke Highway died on Saturday last after he rode into a pothole on Laluni Access Road, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

According to the reports, Taylor was riding motorcycle with registration CL 3900, with pillion rider, Vishal Bahadur, 17, west along the southern side of the said road, at a fast rate of speed, when he entered a pothole with water and lost control of the cycle.

As a result, he and the pillion rider fell to the road surface. They were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Dave Taylor was pronounced dead on arrival.

Vishal Bahadur was seen, examined and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and admitted a patient for observation.

The body of the deceased is currently lying at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post mortem as investigation continues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.