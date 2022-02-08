Motorcyclist dies after riding into pothole

DAVE Taylor, 23, of Laluni Creek, Linden/Soesdyke Highway died on Saturday last after he rode into a pothole on Laluni Access Road, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

According to the reports, Taylor was riding motorcycle with registration CL 3900, with pillion rider, Vishal Bahadur, 17, west along the southern side of the said road, at a fast rate of speed, when he entered a pothole with water and lost control of the cycle.

As a result, he and the pillion rider fell to the road surface. They were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Dave Taylor was pronounced dead on arrival.

Vishal Bahadur was seen, examined and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was further seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and admitted a patient for observation.

The body of the deceased is currently lying at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post mortem as investigation continues.