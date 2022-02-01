‘Shape up or face consequences’

– Minister Anand Persaud tells LDOs

MINISTER within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, has put all Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) on notice that there needs to be more accountability to ensure that there is value for money.

He was at the time announcing an increased $714 million subvention for the 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and 10 municipalities, during his contribution to the budget debate.

The minister placed particular emphasis on management of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (MCC).

“This year we are sending a strong message to all underperforming NDCs and municipalities. They must be accountable for every dollar spent ,thereby improving services to our people. You either shape up or face stringent consequences. They can no longer afford to play with our people’s livelihoods at the community level,” Minister Persaud said.

The $714 million subvention represents a 29.3 per cent increase over the amount allocated in 2021. As the capital city, Georgetown will be given the biggest portion of the allocated sum.

Minister Persaud called on the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, to exercise better accountability over his municipality and provide answers to the public on what is happening with the $2 billion that the city receives annually in taxes.

“I am calling on the mayor to end his playing of politics at the council in Georgetown. They are asking for more money but not showing ability to manage the funds they get from residents in Georgetown,” Minister Persaud noted.

He added: “The city rakes in more than $2 billion annually. Where is the money going? …we are assisting the city with maintenance of roads, bridges, as well as drainage and irrigation. They are squandering the residents’ money. The mayor should be focused on the council. Stop procrastinating and get the job done.”

The $714 million is part of the $71 billion that has been allocated to the ministry in the 2022 national budget.

Aside from the sum for LDOs, $400 million has also been allocated for the City Hall restoration project under the Georgetown Enhancement Programme, and $701 million has been allocated for the Solid Waste Disposal Programme.

A whopping $6.3 billion has been allocated under the Community Infrastructure Improvement Project for the completion of enhancement and rehabilitation works at the Mon Repos and Parika Markets and other works.

Another $400 million is also expected to be injected into the Sustainable Livelihoods and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) Programme.

“As seen in budget 2022, we understood the assignment given by the Guyanese public. Guyana is on the move once again,” Minister Persaud said with regard to the measures that are outlined in the budget.