Intoxicated ferry Captain faces suspension
Captain Jermaine Blackman
CAPTAIN Jermaine Blackman, 38, who failed a breathalyser test, while on duty on the ferry, MV Malali, is facing suspension. The ferry, at the time, was en route to Leguan.

The River Navigation Regulation of the Laws of Guyana Chapter 35 (b) states –“The officer may suspend for such time as he may think fit, or cancel the certificate of competency of any Captain of a vessel or steersman or bowman of a boat who – (b) is guilty of drunkenness or neglect when engaged in the performance of his duties.”

According to Police Headquarters, the Transport and Harbours Department made a request for the police to conduct a breathalyser test on the Captain.

Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, noted that the police complied with the request and two tests were done on the Captain of the vessel. The readings were 146 and 141 respectively in his blood alcohol level, which is above the legal limit.

