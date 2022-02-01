Dottin stuns South Africa in Super-Over

(ESPNCRICINFO) -In-form Deandra Dottin dominated a pulsating super-over to hand West Indies Women victory, after a topsy-turvy run chase ended in a dramatic tie at the Wanderers.

In pursuit of a meagre 161 in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain here Monday, West Indies Women appeared all but beaten after slumping to 83 for six in the 21st over, despite Dottin’s topscore of 37.

However, a 54-run, seventh wicket stand between Chedean Nation (35) and Player-of-the-Match Chinelle Henry (26) hauled West Indies Women back into the contest and put them back on course for what appeared a straightforward win.

The pendulum swung yet again when Henry and new batter, Shamilia Connell (0) fell to successive deliveries at the start of the 32nd over but Nation put on 21 for the ninth wicket with Shakera Selman (11), to get West Indies Women within three runs of their target before perishing.

Selman pinched a single at the end of the 37th to draw the scores level but then missed a full length delivery from seamer Shabnim Ismail and was plumb lbw.

Once in the super-over, Dottin stamped her authority, plundering 19 runs from the first five deliveries before her partner, Hayley Matthews, clobbered the final ball over mid-wicket for six, to leave the visitors defending 25 runs.

Facing a tall order, South Africa Women gathered 15 from the first four balls but off-spinner Matthews finished the over strongly, getting the wicket of Tazmin Brits stumped off the last ball.

“For us, we’re quite pleased. Looking back at the game, it shouldn’t have come down to this but it’s exciting,” said a calm West Indies captain, Stafanie Taylor.

“I guess West Indies love a bit of excitement. I’m glad the way we played in the super-over. Deandra and Hayley really played well and then Hayley finished it with the ball.”

West Indies Women had earlier produced an efficient performance with the ball after opting to bowl first, bundling the hosts out for 160 in the final over.

Openers Brits (25) and Laura Wolvaardt (25) posted 53 for the first wicket, and captain Sune Luus arrived at number four to punch a breezy 46 from 52 balls, but South Africa Women lost their last seven wickets for 69 runs.

Matthews (2-21), fellow off-spinner Karishma Ramharack (2-37), along with quicks Shamilia Connell (2-22), Henry (2-32) and Shakera Selman (2-47), all finished with two wickets each.

Henry pulled the game back for her side by removing both openers, but Luus, who counted five fours and a six, rallied the innings by adding 33 for the fourth wicket with Mignon du Preez (9) and 29 for the fifth with Chloe Tryon (18).

Dottin then picked up from where she left off in last week’s abandoned opener when she notched a sparkling hundred, lashing five fours and two sixes in a quick-fire 31-ball knock.

She lost Rashada Williams (1) in the second over to a catch at wide slip off seamer Masabata Klaas (2-42) and put on 24 for the second wicket with Kycia Knight (3), before the left-hander scooped fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka (5-26) to cover in the seventh.

Dropped on 33 at mid-on at the end of the eighth over from Klaas, Dottin added only four more runs before going, bowled off her pads by a full length delivery from Khaka in the next over.

Matthews (4) holed out to a straightish long-off in the 11th over and Taylor (21) and Shemaine Campbelle (13) put 33 for the fifth wicket before falling within three balls of each other in the 21st over off Luus’s (2-25) leg-spin.