Teen stabbed reportedly by stepfather dies at COVID-19 hospital
stabbing

–mother also injured

A YOUNG construction worker of the East La Penitence squatting area has died at the COVID-19 hospital, Liliendaal, where he was transferred after being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for stab wounds inflicted on him allegedly by his stepfather.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), 19-year-old Isaiah Edwards was stabbed, on Wednesday, to the right side of his hip upon intervening when his stepfather purportedly started abusing his mother because she reportedly did not finish cooking in time.

The purported aggravated stepfather picked up his knife and attacked the teen and his mother before making good his escape.

Relatives who were alerted of the incident, picked up Edwards and his mother and took them to GPHC, where they were tested for COVID-19.

The results of those tests showed that the teen was positive, so he was transferred to the COVID-19 hospital, where he subsequently died. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where an autopsy will be conducted.

His mother remains hospitalised in a stable condition, as investigations continue. The suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Staff Reporter

