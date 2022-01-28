News Archives
Pregnant woman stabbed to death allegedly by ex-boyfriend
Dead: Loretta Simon
A 28-year-old pregnant woman has died after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly, by her ex-boyfriend.

According to police reports, Loretta Simon of Cooper Street, Albouystown, was at her mother’s residence in ‘C’ Field Sophia, on Thursday, when the incident occurred.

Police said that the ex-boyfriend visited the mother’s place of abode and started demanding that answers be provided as to why Simon no longer wanted to be with him.

Eyewitnesses told police that the woman asked the suspect to leave her mother’s premises and he suddenly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed the victim in the region of her heart.

The victim then ran a short distance before she collapsed. He then dropped the knife in the yard and made good his escape.

The woman was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where an autopsy will be conducted.

One eyewitness related that the deadly encounter was witnessed by the woman’s nine-year-old sister. One relative said that the perpetrator was angry because Simon was purportedly pregnant for someone else.

Staff Reporter

