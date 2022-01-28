$2B allocated for aviation sector in Budget 2022

–$600M to go towards rehabilitation, maintenance of several hinterland airstrips

IN keeping with its plan to raise the standards of the local aviation sector and improve accessibility across Guyana, the government has set aside $2B in Budget 2022 for enhancement works in this economic area.

The budget, which was presented to the National Assembly by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, outlines significant work to be undertaken in 2022.

This year, based on the budget, $600 million will be spent on the rehabilitation and maintenance of hinterland airstrips at Eteringbang, Karisparu, Paruima and Ekereku Bottom.

The work to be done on those airstrips are intended to make them compliant with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s minimum engineering standards. Further, this will improve safety for travellers, aircraft and personnel using the airstrips.

He said that the government has placed emphasis on modernising the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to fully comply with air transport standards required for a world- class international port of entry. This, Dr Singh said, is being further realised through the construction and rehabilitation of additional facilities.

As it is now, works include the rehabilitation of the international apron and construction of a taxiway; construction of an administrative building with conferencing facilities; offices for the airlines and other supporting agencies; a duty-free bond and the construction of a new office complex to accommodate CJIA’s employees.