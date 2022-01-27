Nandu heroics get West Indies U19 into Plate semis

(CMC) – Matthew Nandu’s hundred propelled West Indies into the Plate semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, as the hosts clobbered Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 169 runs here yesterday.

In their Plate quarter-final at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, the left-hander gathered 128 off 134 deliveries as Rising Stars piled up an imposing 317 for six off their 50 over after being sent in.

Nandu posted 155 for the first wicket with Shaqkere Parris who struck 64 off 89 deliveries, while Kevin Wickham followed up his fifty against Sri Lanka with a stunning unbeaten 61 off 48 balls.

In reply, PNG were bundled out for 148 in the 38th over, with spinner Nandu (2-14) and seamers Isai Thorne (2-30) and McKenny Clarke (2-34) all claiming wickets.

Aue Oru (27) and Peter Karoho (21) were the only ones to pass 20 as PNG never found themselves in the hunt, especially after slumping to 65 for five in the 18th over.

The best stand of the innings was a 37-run, sixth-wicket partnership between Oru and Patrick Nou (15) but once they were separated, the last five wickets tumbled for 46 runs.

Nandu had earlier taken centre stage, stroking 15 fours and two sixes as he dominated with Parris who counted eight fours and two sixes.

Leading the side for the match, Nandu reached his fifty from 62 balls with a boundary in the 23rd over before raising triple figures off 115 deliveries in the 42nd over with another four.

Once Parris fell in the 29th over, Nandu and Wickham, who smashed three fours and four sixes, combined to plunder 107 for the third wicket.

Nandu was one of three wickets to perish in the penultimate over, bowled by Boio Ray (3-43).