$2.2B allocated for sport sector in 2022 Budget

SENIOR Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, yesterday announced a $2.2B Budget for the sport sector.

Dr Singh was at the time announcing sectoral allocations for the 2022 Budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

According to Dr Singh, the sports programme aims to ensure that all Guyanese are provided with opportunities to participate in sporting activities, thereby channelling energies, abilities and talents to contribute meaningfully to national development, in various dimensions.

“To ensure that we deliver on His Excellency’s vision of a “bottom-up approach” to the development of sports, we have strived to strengthen our partnerships with sports associations and we continue to place emphasis on the community grounds.”

Last year, 25 community grounds across Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10 were upgraded.

Preparatory works have begun for the construction of multi-purpose sports facilities in Regions 2, 6 and 10.

A total of $1.4B is budgeted in 2022 for sports infrastructure and development, including the completion of the synthetic tracks in Regions 6 and 10; multi-purpose sports facilities; erection of stands at the National Track and Field Centre, rehabilitation works at the Guyana National Stadium to support the Cricket Academy; construction of pavilions in Region 6 and 10 as well as the procurement of sports gear.

Of this amount, $250M is budgeted for the continued improvement of community grounds.

Aside from this, $45.8M is allocated for maintenance works to sports facilities including Mackenzie Sports Club, Kwakwani Recreational Centre, National Aquatic Centre and Colgrain Pool.