First-time author secures ‘best seller’ for prophetic novel

WHEN Delon Aaron, a first-time author, decided to pen his thoughts, his only goal was to educate the Christian community and world at large about the prophetic ministry.

Soon after having his book “Covet to Prophesy – Activating the Prophetic DNA in You” published on Amazon – one of the world’s largest online retailer companies – it was dubbed a best seller in Christian quotations and religion and spirituality short reads.

The book seeks to demystify the prophetic which is a ministry that has seen much abuse and misuse causing many to fall prey to exploitation and scams by false prophets.

In the book, Aaron highlights ways in which the narrative of the prophetic can be changed.

“The narrative of the prophetic must be changed. People have a lot of misconceptions about the prophetic and prophecy and this is what this book tells us about,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on his journey to publishing, Aaron disclosed that his first option was to self-publish; however, as a first-time author and with very little knowledge of the grueling publishing world in Guyana, he was advised to seek publishing elsewhere.

This, he noted was one of his best decisions, since this saw his book being recognised internationally alongside other Christian writers.

“As a first-time author I decided to go through a publisher. One of my friends from the British Virgin Islands he connected me with a publisher that he used out of the US and I even had the option of having my book translated to other languages.”

While Aaron is an accountant, risk manager and toastmaster by profession, he is also an emerging cutting-edge prophetic voice. He has a strong prophetic mantle for nations and has ministered prophetically throughout Guyana, across the Caribbean and in North America.

He was mentored and trained in the prophetic by Apostle Eulalee King-Bals, who is based in Germany with her husband. They are the founders of International House of Apostolic Reformation.

Aaron currently serves as Principal of Christ Prophetic Academy (Guyana), a non-denominational mobile prophetic academy that trains and activates persons in the prophetic from various denominations in Guyana.

CPA (Guyana) is an affiliate of Christ Prophetic Academy International under the leadership of Apostle James Duncan, Founder and Overseer of Christ Church International, Brooklyn, New York.

Regarding his future plans, Aaron hopes to continue his activism and training in the prophetic field and will soon be penning another book.

“I have been doing training in the prophetic. I’ve been doing activation sessions, so I will be doing more training and actitation in the prophetic and I will be doing more writing in that regard,” he added.