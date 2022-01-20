Rising food prices push inflation to 30-year high in Britain

As a result, fuel bills could increase by another 50% in the next few months, the energy industry has said.

‘Alarming rise in food banks’

At the same time, there are signs that the high cost of food is proving too much for many people.

Richard Walker, boss of supermarket chain Iceland, said he was seeing an “alarming” rise in the use of food banks.

“There may be some people facing a choice between heating or eating. We’re losing customers to hunger,” he said.

He added that his stores served some of the UK’s most deprived communities.

“Some of our customers only have £25 a week to spend on food, so they’re already struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

“When you have real wages falling, Universal Credit top-up withdrawal, food inflation, tax rises, that obviously will hit hard.”