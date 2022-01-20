News Archives
Trial set for duo in 2017 murder of teen boy outside Covent Garden Nursery School
1_Wordpress (Featured Image) (13)

TWO youths were, on Thursday, arraigned at the Demerara High Court for the 2017 murder of 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood, who was fatally stabbed during a school concert in Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Andy Daniel Peters and Shannon Cox were arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, and pleaded not guilty to the capital offence. Their trial is scheduled to commence on February 3 before a 12-member jury.

According to reports, Yearwood, of Grove, E.B.D, was involved in a heated argument with Peters and Cox when the stabbing allegedly occurred.

Yearwood was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Staff Reporter

