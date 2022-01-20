Trial set for duo in 2017 murder of teen boy outside Covent Garden Nursery School

TWO youths were, on Thursday, arraigned at the Demerara High Court for the 2017 murder of 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood, who was fatally stabbed during a school concert in Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Andy Daniel Peters and Shannon Cox were arraigned before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, and pleaded not guilty to the capital offence. Their trial is scheduled to commence on February 3 before a 12-member jury.

According to reports, Yearwood, of Grove, E.B.D, was involved in a heated argument with Peters and Cox when the stabbing allegedly occurred.

Yearwood was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.