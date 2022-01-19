News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 22,000 adolescents fully vaccinated
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, looks on as 15-year-old Ramon Cummings takes his first dose
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, looks on as 15-year-old Ramon Cummings takes his first dose

OF the country’s adolescence population, that is persons aged 12 – 17, 30.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 43.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, according to statistics released on Monday by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The ministry said this accounts for 22,464 adolescents being fully vaccinated so far, and 31, 861 being partially vaccinated.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved in the USA for this category of persons. With COVD-19 cases in Guyana currently on the increase, the MoH is calling on parents to ensure their children are inoculated.

“Parents and guardians, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and will protect your children from becoming severely ill or hospitalised if they contract COVID-19. Get your adolescents vaccinated as soon as possible. Together, we can win this fight against COVID-19,” the ministry said.

Vaccination of adolescents started in Guyana last August. The MoH collaborated with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to carry out a widespread vaccination campaign to ensure that the vaccine was available to all those who needed it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.