Boodnarine Persaud takes charge of policing in Region Six

–as Superintendent Ramlakhan proceeds on pre-retirement leave

SUPERINTENDENT Boodnarine Persaud has taken up the mantle of leading policing efforts in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) as the new Divisional Commander, after being handed the responsibility by Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, who has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

Persaud, who previously commanded Region One (Barima-Waini), began serving in his new capacity on Tuesday.

His predecessor, Superintendent Ramlakhan served in the position from October 2020 to now. Within this time, he undertook several projects and initiatives to build partnerships with key stakeholders in the region, and successfully managed to restore public confidence in the police.

According to a police press release, Ramlakhan’s leadership has inspired almost all his subordinates to continue to serve the citizens with the highest degree of professionalism, dignity and commitment.

“His 34-year journey in the Guyana Police Force has earned him great knowledge and experiences in managing people and other resources, that his departure into retirement would definitely leave a void that can never be replaced.”

Like Superintendent Ramlakhan, Persaud has also served the GPF with distinction in many capacities. His knowledge and experience of the job will allow for continued partnerships with key stakeholders in the region, as they endeavour to collectively fight crime and maintain safety and security for all.

Notably, Ramlakhan and Persaud together have a total of 70 years of service to the Police Force, and their legacy should serve as inspiration for its other members.

Region Six’s Deputy Commander, Superintendent H. Sawh will take up the post of Commander of Region One, effective January 21, 2022; he would be replaced by Deputy Superintendent V. Hunt, who previously served as Region Six’s third in command.

The auspicious handing over of command from Ramlakhan to Persaud followed a meeting, and meaningful interactions with the regional police’s administrative team, Head of the Cops and Faith Community Network, Pastor Wesley La. Fleur, and prominent representatives of METRO.

Superintendent Persaud said he will continue to work towards fostering public trust through community engagements, youth development through sports and other meaningful activities.

He added that there will also be development through the training of ranks to ensure professionalism at all times in the areas of road safety and crime fighting among other policing activities, and that he will continue to work to ensure that the region is safe and secure.