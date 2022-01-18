Business icon Dr.Yesu Persaud dies

DESCRIBED as a “true son of the soil” by President Irfaan Ali, legendary Guyanese business icon, Dr. Yesu Persaud, passed away on Monday morning at his East Bank Demerara home, at the age of 93.

“Guyana has lost an outstanding soul in Dr. Yesu Persaud, a true son of the soil. It is with great sadness I learnt, moments ago, about his passing. To his family, friends, management and staff of DDL and Demerara Bank, and the wider private sector, I join with you in prayers at this time. May his soul find eternal peace,” President Dr. Ali said in a Facebook post just after 01:00hrs.

Dr. Persaud was an astute businessman who held several positions in the business arena, including Executive Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL). He is also the founder of the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED).

Passionate about the small and micro business sectors in Guyana, Dr. Persaud was well known for his contributions in business in the region and the world. Having left an indelible mark in business, he could easily be described as an innovative leader.

Aside from President Ali, a plethora of condolences has since poured in from many of the organisations he would have been a part of including DDL, the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the University of Guyana (UG), Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry Limited (CAGI), IPED, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union and the High Commissioner of India.

DDL, in a statement said: “He lived a life which brought to the fore the best possibilities which often were invisible to others. His revolutionary initiatives quite often challenged convention but were extraordinarily successful as is evidenced by what DDL is today. The DDL we know today owes a great debt of gratitude to Yesu Persaud, for his bold and imaginative leadership for over four decades.”

The GMSA described him as ‘a true visionary and an ardent humanitarian who contributed immeasurably to the growth and reputation of his nation.’

Dr. Persaud was a former GMSA President and having served in 1992, he brought his skills and experience and worked tirelessly for Guyanese manufacturers.

“His work for private sector development was instrumental and his contributions to the development of Guyanese society remain unparalleled. He truly led a life worthy of emulation, one that will inspire many for generations to come,” the GMSA statement said.

The PSC in its statement remembers Dr. Persaud as the architect of the rebirth of the private sector after decades of state control and state monopoly of business in Guyana. The organisation highlighted his fight for the restoration of democracy in Guyana in 1992.

“The business community will forever be grateful for the astute and wise leadership he provided in the early days during the return of democracy to Guyana and particularly his role in the birth of the Private Sector Commission. His forging of the Philosophy of Private/Public Partnership became the foundation and principle of the PSC and will forever be etched in our own relationship with the government,” the PSC said.

Meanwhile, the CAGI called him “one of the most distinguished and illustrious sons of Guyana.”

“Dr. Persaud, during his exemplary life, has been a source of inspiration, guidance, hope, motivation, comfort, and joy to the people of all walks of life in this multi-religious and multi-cultural society. His visionary leadership, and entrepreneurial drive in all sectors of the business community have been monumental,” the statement said.

It added that: “Dr. Yesu Persaud always aimed for excellence. He always set high goals and through exemplary leadership style ensured the ongoing process of development and of his strong advocacy for the strengthening of human capital in Guyana.”

PASSION FOR HELPING PEOPLE

IPED in its statement remembered Dr. Persaud as someone who understood that it was necessary to find ways to re-create and nurture small and micro businesses in the country.

“Dr. Persaud’s greatest desire was to help people to help themselves. The small and micro businesses that needed financing and guidance were mostly in families and so his understanding at the business level and the passion in his heart for people were combined into the Institute of Private Enterprise Development Limited that is still thriving and helping people today,” IPED noted.

The High Commissioner of India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, in his statement, referred to Dr. Persaud as “an illustrious son and an outstanding businessman of Guyana.”

In 2006, the Government of India had honoured Dr. Persaud with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for his outstanding contributions to business and Indian history and culture, being one of the founding members of the Indian Arrival Committee, and one of the main persons responsible for creating the Monument Garden which marks the arrival of the first batch of Indian indentured labourers to Guyana in 1838.

Dr. Persaud is also a founder member and life member of the Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

“His life is the best example and a model to follow, how a person from humble beginnings could make phenomenal rise and become Guyana’s leading businessmen and a highly respected individual, solely through his hard work. A true testimony of the heights to which determination can propel humans, the Dr Yesu Persaud story is nothing short of impressive with him being honoured for his outstanding contributions, business and philanthropy, in Guyana and abroad,” the High Commissioner said.

“Dr Yesu Persaud has been contributing immensely to the welfare and well-being of the Indian Diaspora community in Guyana. India is very proud of the achievements by the Indo-Guyanese Diaspora and their role in the development of Guyana.”

GAWU spoke of Dr. Persaud’s desire to ensure that workers were treated fairly.

“GAWU and Dr Persaud’s relations span several decades and begun during his stint in the sugar industry. We have always admired his humility and his desire to ensure that workers were treated fairly. We believe this must have been influenced by his own life on the sugar plantation. The GAWU sees this as one of the many outstanding qualities of the late Dr Persaud,” GAWU said.