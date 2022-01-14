Sherod Duncan charged under APNU+AFC’s cybercrime law

–to appear in court on Monday

A PARTNERSHIP for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Parliamentarian, Sherod Duncan, is slated to appear in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, after he was arrested, on Thursday, over allegations of cyberbullying.

Duncan, who has since been released on $100,000 bail, was once again called out for allegedly degrading a local professional.

According to a police statement, it is alleged that on Tuesday at around 20:00 hours, during an airing of his Facebook programme called “In the Ring,” Duncan made derogatory statements against Aneal Giddings, the Information Technology Manager at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Duncan is accused of referring to Giddings by a number of “disrespectful” names.

The GECOM staff, in his police report, said that Duncan’s actions caused him significant emotional stress and humiliation. The police have since identified and downloaded the video as investigations into the matter continue.

Following the complain, Officers of the Guyana Police Force acted in accordance with the highly criticised Cybercrime Act, which was introduced by the former APNU+AFC government in July 2018.

The alleged attack on Giddings would not be the first time that Duncan has been accused of using his programme to denigrate and humiliate another person.

In September last, Duncan was called out by a host of persons and agencies, including the Women and Gender Equality Commission for his “reprehensible and sexist attack” on Education Minister, Priya Manickchand.

Even Duncan’s own colleagues, including Georgetown Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine had come out to express disgust at Duncan’s utterances, describing it as “vile and repugnant.”

Duncan even made a regional name for himself by launching similar attacks on leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as well. Earlier, in July 2021, he accused Heads of Government of the region of being “gangsters and hustlers,” having not found favour with a statement issued condemning the assassination of Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moïse.

Responding to the statement, Duncan accused the regional leaders of being “hypocrites.”

“The whole flipping Heads of Government for the region are hypocrites,” Duncan said, adding: “All of the Caribbean leaders, y’all are hypocrites and y’all are wasting our time and taxpayers’ monies funding CARICOM.”

Prior to this, Duncan, along with some of his colleagues in the APNU+AFC were quite critical of CARICOM for having helped to restore democracy in Guyana, following purported attempts to rig the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections in favour of the APNU+AFC.

Aside from his services being terminated for mismanaging the finances of the Guyana Chronicle newspaper while he held the position of General Manager, Duncan has also developed a reputation of being quite defiant of those in higher positions. He has even taken jabs at the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

Investigations into Duncan’s latest ramblings are ongoing.