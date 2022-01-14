DPP recommends charge for cop in Essequibo businessman killing 

DIRECTOR of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack, on Thursday, recommended that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) charge one of its own with manslaughter for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Essequibo businessman, Orin Boston.

Early this month, the GPF submitted its file containing all evidence and statements to the DPP for legal advice.

The DPP has since returned the file with a recommendation for the rank, who fired the fatal shot, to be charged with manslaughter.

The rank is expected to be arraigned before a magistrate in the Essequibo Magisterial District soon.

According to a police report, on September 15, 2021, ranks were conducting an anti-crime operation in the police Regional Division Two, during which, at about 04:40 hours, they went to Boston’s house to conduct a search.

During the police operation, Boston was shot to his upper left arm by one of the officers. He was subsequently picked up and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Boston’s wife, Feona Boston, had claimed that her husband was asleep, in bed, when he was shot.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, had assured the relatives of Boston that a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident will be done.

The minister had expressed his disappointment at the tragic event that transpired and assured the family that the government is committed to having an impartial investigation done to get to the bottom of the incident.

Minister Benn assured the family and relatives that all efforts will be made to ensure that this tragedy is thoroughly investigated. He said too that he will ensure that there is a review of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the GPF.