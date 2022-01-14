Bouncing baby girl safely delivered in car

— thanks to prompt response from GPHC doctors, attendant

A BOUNCING baby girl was, on Thursday, delivered in the back seat of a hire car in front of the entrance of the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with the help of a female attendant and a team of five doctors.

Single mom, Kherysha Pompey, who lives at 57, Craig St, Campbellville, Georgetown, had travelled to another medical institution seeking admission for delivery but was refused and told that she was not ready to deliver.

She was then advised that she should go to the GPHC. Accompanied by her neighbour and writhing in pain, she took a taxi and went to the GPHC, straight to the Emergency Ward.

The GPHC in a release, said the mother, on realising that her water bag broke and the baby was already on its way out, shouted for help as the car pulled up in front of the entrance of the hospital.

Immediately, the release said, a young female attendant, Sophia Clarke, only five months on the job, on hearing the plea for help, sprung into action, opened the car door and saw the baby’s head was already out.

According to the release, the attendant assisted by grabbing the head of the baby as a team of five doctors headed by Dr. Balram Doodnauth arrived on the scene to complete the delivery process.

Both the mother and the baby, which weighs 3Kg, 200 grams, are both doing well and have been admitted to the maternity ward. The happy mother, lovingly holding onto her first born, expressed gratitude to the attendant and team of doctors who came to her rescue and saved her baby.

She is also very appreciative that the Georgetown Public Hospital was able to render immediate assistance to her in her time of need.

“The GPHC management and staff are happy to have saved the day for both mother and daughter. Georgetown Public Hospital takes the opportunity of wishing both mother and daughter the very best for a healthy and prosperous future. Like they say, all’s well that ends well,” the release from the hospital concluded.