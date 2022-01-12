Bereaved Bonasika families receive $1M each

–as gov’t, private sector team up to lend support

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar on Tuesday handed over $1 million to the families of Joshua Samuels Gills and Tulsieram Sookdeo who recently suffered tragic losses.

Sookdeo recently lost his wife and daughter, who were tragically pinned when their wooden house collapsed. Gills lost his home to a fire on December 30, 2021.

Gills has a family of eight, while Sookdeo will now have to provide for his two remaining children.

Minister Indar was accompanied by Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Paul Cheong, and Region Three Chairman Sheik Ayube. He said President Dr. Irfaan Ali, having learnt of the unfortunate incidents, instructed that immediate interventions be made to at least help the families rebuild their homes.

Minister Indar explained that he reached out to the PSC, which immediately offered its support.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry Susan Rodrigues contributed some $2 million worth of building materials to assist the two families.

The Gills received $1 million cash, and over $1.2 million worth in construction materials, in addition to a quantity of cement.

The PSC Chairman said the Commission was happy to be on board, and urged the Gills to make the best of the donation, in the hope that it will help them to lead a comfortable life.

Region Three Chairman Sheik Ayube said that members of the regional administration were on the ground since the incidents occurred. Ayube said following the fire and the house collapse, he personally visited the area where an assessment was made. Clothing and household items were also donated to the families. He said the regional administration will continue to work with the families to improve their livelihood.

Both families have since expressed their appreciation to the government, the private sector, and all persons who assisted them.

Among the private sector contributors are JR Ranch Inc, Bardon Construction Services, S and D Construction, IB Contracting, and L’Heureux Construction Services (LCSI).

Another family, the Abdools of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, is also slated to benefit from the government-PSC partnership, as they, too, are in need of support to rebuild their home.