Kiwis dominate Bangladesh as Latham hits 252 and Boult bags 300th Test wicket

NEW Zealand continued to dominate proceedings in Christchurch as Trent Boult bagged his ninth Test five-wicket haul to shoot down Bangladesh for just 126 and bag a handy 395-run lead at stumps.

The Hagley Oval also witnessed home boy Tom Latham strike his second-highest score in Tests – 252 – that helped New Zealand declare on 521 for 6.

After posting 349 for 1 on the opening, Bangladesh had a huge task ahead of them and they did well to stage a small comeback. Devon Conway got his century on the opening delivery of the day after being left on 99 not out overnight but the visitors were good enough to dry the runs post the opening over. That led to desperation the Conway and he was eventually run out for 109.

Ross Taylor walked out a standing ovation from the crowd – and a guard of honour from the Bangladesh team – but was able to make just 28 in what could well turn out to be his final Test innings given the state of the game.

However, he was next to Latham in the 101st over when the stand-in captain got to his second Test double ton with a boundary to the cover fence. Taylor and Latham had made 48 for the fourth wicket but the dismissal led to a small slump for the hosts.

Henry Nicholls fell for a duck while Daryl Mitchell managed just three as Bangladesh gave away just 74 in the opening session and bagged four wickets. In the second session, Latham and Tom Blundell had their share of fun during their 76-run stand before Mominul Haque managed to dismiss Latham. New Zealand declared soon after Blundell’s half-century with the aim of batting just once in the game.

In a way, the opening Test loss was an aberration for New Zealand. Several factors played a key role in Bangladesh managing a better performance and New Zealand eventually losing the contest.

The second Test has turned out to be a fair reflection of both New Zealand and Bangladesh’s ability in conditions aiding swing and movement off the track. With a mountain ahead of them, the pressure was always going to be on Bangladesh openers to give the side a good start.

Shadman Islam fell to the eighth ball of the innings while Mohammad Naim bagged a duck on debut. Najmul Hossain Shanto too fell to Boult’s swing and edged a delivery to second slip before Southee nipped out captain Mominul Haque for a duck. From being 12 for 4, Bangladesh somehow managed not to lose any more wickets and go to Tea at 27 for 4.

Post the break, Liton Das was dismissed by Boult to leave the visitors gasping at 27 for 5. Yasir Ali and Nurul Hasan led the resistance for a brief while – with a stand of 60 – before the latter succumbed to Southee’s nip-backer.

Yasir got his maiden Test fifty but couldn’t find a partner to make the hosts sweat. Boult bagged four and also got the 300-Test wickets landmark to cap off a clinical day for the hosts. (Cricbuzz)

NEW ZEALAND 1st innings

Tom Latham c Yasir Ali b Mominul Haque 252

Will Young c Mohammad Naim b Shoriful Islam 54

Devon Conway Run Out Mehidy Hasan 109

Ross Taylor c Shoriful Islam b Ebadot Hossain 28

Henry Nicholls c Nurul Hasan b Ebadot Hossain 0

Daryl Mitchell c Nurul Hasan b Shoriful Islam 3

Tom Blundell Not Out 57

Kyle Jamieson Not Out 4

Extras 0b 8lb 1nb 0pen 5w 14

Total (128.5 overs) 521 decl

Fall of Wickets : 1-148 Young, 2-363 Conway, 3-411 Taylor, 4-414 Nicholls, 5-423 Mitchell, 6-499 Latham

Did Not Bat : Southee, Wagner, Boult

Bowling : Taskin Ahmed 32.5 – 5 – 117 – 0 (4w 1nb),

Shoriful Islam 28 – 9 – 79 – 2 ( 1w), Ebadot Hossain 30 – 3 – 143 – 2,

Mehidy Hasan 31 – 2 – 125 – 0, Najmul Hossain Shanto 4 – 0 – 15 – 0,

Mominul Haque 3 – 0 – 34 – 1.

Bangladesh 1st innings

Shadman Islam c Tom Latham b Trent Boult 7

Mohammad Naim b Tim Southee 0

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Tom Latham b Trent Boult 4

Mominul Haque b Tim Southee 0

Liton Das c Tom Blundell b Trent Boult 8

Yasir Ali c Daryl Mitchell b Kyle Jamieson 55

Nurul Hasan lbw Tim Southee 41

Mehidy Hasan b Trent Boult 5

Taskin Ahmed c Will Young b Kyle Jamieson 2

Shoriful Islam b Trent Boult 2

Ebadot Hossain Not Out 0

Extras 0b 0lb 1nb 0pen 1w 2

Total (41.2 overs) 126 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-7 Anik, 2-11 Sheikh, 3-11 Shanto, 4-11 Haque, 5-27 Das, 6-87 Hasan, 7-109 Miraz, 8-118 Ahmed, 9-126 Chowdhury, 10-126 Islam

Bowling : Tim Southee 12 – 4 – 28 – 3, Trent Boult 13.2 – 3 – 43 – 5,

Kyle Jamieson 9 – 3 – 32 – 2, Neil Wagner 7 – 1 – 23 -0 ( 1w 1nb)