Essequibo Businessman is new ECB president

Popular Businessman of Charity, Essequibo, Deleep Singh has been unanimously elected as president of the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB).

The elections took place on Sunday at the Imam Bacchus Learning Resource Centre, Affiance, Essequibo Coast, where a new executive body was formed.

Those elected to serve on the board are vice-president Elroy Stephney; Secretary Trevis Simon; Assistant Secretary Mustapha Zaman; Treasurer Shazim Nasrudeen; Assistant Treasurer Adjhodia Lall; Public Relations Officer Wazeeda Bacchus; Marketing Manager Sherman Austin, and Chairman — Competitions committee.

Trustees are Khemraj Surujpaul and Ernesto De Mattos. Auditors will be Excellent Business consultants.

Immediately after the elections, newly elected president, Mr Singh, gave his commitment towards the board and pledged his support towards moving cricket forward.

Singh said he is looking forward to working with all the members in ensuring that Essequibo produces good sportsmen and women.

He, therefore, used the opportunity to congratulate the newly elected members and thanked everyone for having confidence in his leadership of the ECB as he promised to live up to their expectations.

Singh has been in the cricketing arena for over 40 years and believes he has vast knowledge and skills to move the game forward. Singh plans to eradicate all the indifferences with area committees and forge unity with all stakeholders in the game. He plans to have cricket played at all the levels regularly with guidance from coaches.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh, and other members of the GCB were present during the elections. Mr Singh also congratulated the new executive members of the ECB.

“With immediate effect, I am going to deliver a grant of $2.5M to the ECB and I will give every area committee a bag of gears,” the GCB president said.

He also mentioned that he would like to revamp the cricketing facilities in Region Two. He also desires for female cricket to be boosted in the Region. He also made a commitment to launch an investigation into the management of the ECB Hostel with the intention of having it rehabilitated. The members will serve on the board for two years.