Bonasika family needs help to rebuild following fire
The house following the fire
A BONASIKA Creek, Lower Essequibo River family is seeking help from the public to rebuild their home which was destroyed by fire on December 30, 2021.

Head of the household, 30-year-old Joshua Samuel Gill recently told the Guyana Chronicle that, although he has his own land, he needs assistance to build.

The family, which includes three boys and three girls between the ages of 1 and 10 years, lost everything, including household items, clothing and personal documents, including birth certificates.

They currently occupy a relative’s abandoned house, which is located in the Region Two community.

Gill told this publication that he and the other members of his family went to a farm and when they returned, the house was burning.

Joshua Samuel Gill

This was the second tragedy for the family as Gill had previously lost his boat and engine. The distraught man said he is finding it difficult to transport his children to school.

A new home, he said will put him and family back on track to live a normal and comfortable life.

“I really can’t believe [it]. I am still [in] shock. I don’t have electricity. I do not know how this happen to my family but we are alive and we can move on with the help from others,” he added.

Meanwhile, his wife, Levita Gill said that her children are going to school two days per week. She said that persons came and gave them some clothes. Like her husband, she wants the family to be in their own home.

Recently, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the business community in Region Two, handed over clothing, household items, and groceries to the family.

The family has no phone, but anyone desirous of assisting can contact the Human Services Ministry.

Staff Reporter

