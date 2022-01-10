Over 2,000 Amerindian youths reintegrated into workforce

IN just one year, over 2,000 young Amerindians have been trained through the Community Service Officers (CSO) programme in keeping with a manifesto promise by the current government, Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai has reported.

The CSO programme allows for individuals to be trained and meaningfully contribute to the development of their communities.

“In 2021, we had our full complement of 2,000; in fact, 2,000 plus youths were back on roll with respect to working in their communities meaningfully and being trained and supporting their communities’ development while receiving of course a stipend as an incentive,” Minister Sukhai said.

The minister said this billion-dollar initiative not only improves the skills of the Amerindian people, but also allows for money to circulate in their communities.

She further noted that 600 youths were trained in other areas such as solar installation, servicing and operating tractors, as well as in information and communication technology (ICT).

“We have trained 200 young men and women with respect to solar-installation maintenance. We’ve trained another 200 in driving and operating a tractor, as well as servicing the tractor and we have completed training also of 200 young men and women in ICT, in preparation for the major connectivity programme.”

The minister said the Amerindian people must be prepared for connectivity, a major project being administered by the Industry and Innovation Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister. This initiative entails several ICT training sessions for young people to bridge the digital divide in the country.

“We have jump-started the Amerindian youths in being prepared for connectivity, so that they will be able to, not only manage, but they will be able to train their peers, farmers, youths, and schoolchildren. They will also be able to provide support to teachers and nurses who may very well have to use the computer,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government has also synchronised training for medical health practitioners in various fields, so that they can better deliver healthcare services in these hinterland regions. (DPI)

