Jonathon Tailor in search of a ‘Guyanese sound’

-calls for enforcement of copyright laws

Jonathan Walcott, well-known in the music arena as ‘Jonathan Tailor’, wants to make a positive impact on the local music industry, especially as it relates to the enactment of copyright laws and giving every player a fair shot at success in the industry.

The 28-year-old Lodge, Georgetown resident, has been thriving as a singer for the past five years, advancing his career now to the level of song writer and producer. Almost everyone who has had to work with him speaks highly of his talents and abilities, and about the positive impact he makes on their music.

He works side by side with Adrian Johnson of AJ Records, who is the brain behind the music mixing while Jonathan does the beats.

For Jonathan, music has long been an insatiable passion. “Even before I knew how to recognize specific chords and instruments, I knew that this was what I wanted to do for the rest of my journey on earth,” he told the Buzz this week.

A man of few spoken words, Jonathon relies heavily on his music to express himself and give persons a little insight on his emotions and personality. “Being an introvert, this is fulfilling,” Jonathon said candidly.

Starting out in the music industry at the tender age of nine, Jonathan vividly recalls when his oldest brother returned from overseas and introduced him to certain types of music, mainly those that were dominating the Hip Hop culture. “I started off with this and then started experimenting with Afro beats and then Dancehall and Soca. My curiosity ventured into beat making and instrumental, producing and different things. I credit my brother mainly for sparking my interest,” Jonathon shared.

A former student of Charlestown Secondary, he can also recall performing on stage, much to the likeness of all his friends who spared no effort in cheering him on.

As part of his long-term life plan, Jonathon wants to be able to own his very own record label so that he can provide a well-lit pathway for youngsters coming up. “I want to give the younger generation a chance to have opportunities that no one puts in place for future generations,” Jonathon indicated.

More importantly, he also wants to play a major role in the enforcement of copyright laws. “I think there are copyright laws but they are not enforced. I just want to add to the state of the music industry and take it to the next level; find a new sound, a Guyanese sound.”

He observed, though, that there are certain ‘gatekeepers’ who hold the monopoly in the local music industry. “There are those who control who are being played but I think we need a whole new set of young people to push the industry. The older ones only do things to benefit their own people and no one is given a fair chance,” he expressed.

Just lately, Jonathan dropped a Soca track on AJ’s ‘Bus Shed’ rhythm called ‘Zess & Soca,’ be sure to give it a listen.