Wayne’s World: a scenic haven for fun and relaxation

Tucked away at Amelia’s Ward in the mining town of Linden, is a small, serene nature park and resort called Wayne’s World and Oasis. It is one of the many places in Guyana where you can find untouched forestry and amazing wildlife; an ideal vacation spot, if you’re looking for a simple and affordable weekend getaway to unwind from the bustle of city life and have a therapeutic soak in the blackwaters of the country.

I have personally had the pleasure of visiting this picturesque paradise twice and of course, as has become somewhat customary, I’m here to tell you, fans of the Buzz, all about my trip.

My most recent visit saw me leaving my East Coast Demerara home as early as 5:30 a.m. to head to Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The travel was by minibus, fortunately, we were able to beat the horrible East Bank Demerara traffic. And, the drive was so smooth that I even slept through most of it.

I did, however, manage to wake up just in time to catch glimpses of us entering Linden; I looked on eagerly as persons were going about their business, and soon enough, we were driving down a narrow street called Well Road, at the end of which, Wayne’s World can be found.

Full of excitement, I met the owner of the little hideaway, Wayne Rodrigues and his family who were kind enough to give me a free tour of their premises during my day visit.

I was treated to breakfast in the form of a lovely grilled cheese sandwich and warm cup of quaker oats porridge, both of which I devoured while sitting near the creek, basking in the beauty of Guyana’s thick, lush trees and calming black waters.

After a simple tour of the grounds and a heart-warming conversation with Wayne, I spent the rest of my day swinging in one of the many hammocks that can be found at the various cabins at the resort, relaxing and letting go of the stresses and anxieties that were on my mind.

But, before I knew it, was time for me to call it a day and return to the city and the responsibilities I temporarily left behind at work. Leaving was definitely a bittersweet experience, but I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the relaxation at Wayne’s World and I can’t wait to return to dip my toes in the cool creek waters.

Nonetheless, before I go this week, I must give you, our dear valued readers, a quick travel guide of how to find Wayne’s World and what you can expect if you are to visit.

How to get there?

To get the Wayne’s World, you’ll have to catch a Linden (route 43) minibuses which are often parked behind Parliament Buildings. Or, if your pockets are on the deeper end of things, then you could perhaps take a taxi.

Whichever you choose, your journey will begin heading south along the East Bank of Demerara Public Road, all the way to the Soesdyke highway. Within an hour or so you’ll arrive in Linden. Lookout for a GuyOil Service Station on the left; the road before that service station is where you’ll be heading. This road, referred to mainly as Well Road, will lead you all the way to an oval-shaped community and what you’re looking for would be at the very end of the oval.

What to expect?

I won’t go overboard in promotion, but what I can tell you is that the service is thoughtful, the atmosphere is peaceful, and the hospitality is that of visiting a friend or relative – welcoming and warm. I can’t help but imagine how wonderful it would be to host a birthday party at Wayne’s World. It just has so much to offer, whether I want to be curled up in one of the luxury apartments, or just dabble in nature by staying in one of the cabins which sit right in front of a small creek, boasting of the most amazing views. They also serve up some delectable foods, representing a refreshing mix of Guyanese and Spanish cuisines. Also, they offer games such as volleyball, and if you wish, they can also hook you up with an outdoor camp, or even set up a good ole bush cook for you to enjoy. Sounds lovely, right? That’s why I wasn’t too pleased when my trip ended. Wayne’s World is definitely a paradise, and one of the many places that showcases Guyana’s eco beauty.