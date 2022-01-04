Two men wanted for double murder of gold miners in Region One

TWO men, Thomas Kyte and Kurtland Damon, are wanted by the police in connection to a double murder that occurred Christmas Eve last in Region One (Barima-Waini), police confirmed.

The incident occurred at Nassano Backdam, Region One, where two gold miners, Sherwin Goddett, 29, and Shawn France, 21, were killed.

Police are urging persons with information on the whereabouts of the wanted men to call 226-6978, 225-8196, 265-2233, 265-2222, 227-1149, or the nearest police station. “All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” police said.

