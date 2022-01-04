News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two men wanted for double murder of gold miners in Region One
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
3_Wordpress (Featured Image - Wanted) (3)

TWO men, Thomas Kyte and Kurtland Damon, are wanted by the police in connection to a double murder that occurred Christmas Eve last in Region One (Barima-Waini), police confirmed.

The incident occurred at Nassano Backdam, Region One, where two gold miners, Sherwin Goddett, 29, and Shawn France, 21, were killed.

Police are urging persons with information on the whereabouts of the wanted men to call 226-6978, 225-8196, 265-2233, 265-2222, 227-1149, or the nearest police station. “All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” police said.

See the January 5 edition of the Guyana Chronicle for further details. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.