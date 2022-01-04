Duo remanded for Christmas Eve murder of ‘Sensei’ in Albouystown

TWO men, on Monday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for the Christmas Eve murder of Sensei Garfield Newton and were remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Judah Vickerie, called ‘Culture’, 24, a taxi driver of Bella Dam, Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and Darren Baley, called ‘Fifty’, a 25-year-old weeder of Recht-Door-Zee, La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

It is alleged that on December 24,2021, at Campbell Street, Albouystown, during the course or furtherance of a robbery, they murdered Newton, a 40-year-old bodyguard attached to the Beharry Group of Companies

The men were remanded to prison until January 26, 2022.

Newton was fatally shot during a robbery involving three unidentified males, moments after he left a goldsmith with jewellery he had taken to get cleaned. The jewellery included one silver hand band, one gold chain and two gold finger rings, the value of which is unknown.

According to the police, Newton was walking to his car when he was allegedly approached by Baley and shot to the left side of his chest.

He escaped in a waiting motorcar, which was allegedly driven by Vickerie. Newton was examined by EMT doctors from GPHC at the scene and was pronounced dead.

Investigators, after reviewing footage from nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, arrested Vickerie and Baley and issued a wanted bulletin for the third suspect, 18-year-old Kevin Carter, called ‘Lil Boy.’