Tourism sector earns $24B in 2021

GUYANA recorded 106,428 visitors as of September 2021, a 23 per cent overall increase when compared to 2020, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has reported.

The GTA noted that the reopening of the international borders has resulted in a stark improvement in the visitor arrivals statistics when compared to 2020.

In 2021, most visitors travelled to destination Guyana for holiday (64 per cent); business (12 per cent), and visiting friends and relatives (10 per cent), among other reasons (14 per cent).

So far, Guyana has earned approximately $24B (up to September 2021) based on the average expenditure per visitor per type at US$1,060.

Regardless of this growth, the GTA said it is important that Guyana maintains the standards that have been developed and adhered to, to win this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also noted that a consistent level of support is needed by tourism businesses to ensure that the sector continues to recover safely. As such, through the support from the GTA, there has been a marked increase in tourism businesses being licensed.

To date, 15 tour operators, seven tourism accommodation establishments (hotels, interior lodges/resorts) and eight tourist guides were licensed by the GTA. Additionally, 56 tourism businesses were granted conditional approvals for reopening. The inspection efforts provided by the GTA supported the tourism businesses with their preparation for a safe reopening through a two-step process which entailed submission of the business’ written Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to the GTA for a desk review and on-site inspection of businesses to verify the implementation of the SoPs and conditional approval by the GTA.

TRAINING AND CAPACITY BUILDING

The GTA said it continues to work towards strengthening resilience and improving the product offering of the industry and has executed key training sessions in areas of delivering quality service, first aid & CPR, culinary arts, green events/event planning, successful taxi driver and more importantly hygiene and sanitation protocols.

“A total of 1507 persons have been trained for 2021 in these areas. Most notably, recognising the challenges that communities within the interior regions have faced in implementing the recommended health, hygiene and sanitation protocols at a business level, the GTA with support from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB Lab), Wilderness Explorers (WE) and Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI Global) had embarked on a month-long training session in the Rupununi region,” the release said.

This Hygiene and Sanitation Protocols training, as part of the Safe Lodges, Safe Guests & Safe Communities project was updated to reflect CARPHA guidelines, US CDC guidelines, Adventure Travel Trade Association guidelines as well as best practices that the GTA and WE have seen in the Rupununi.

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Throughout 2021, the GTA noted that its product development team played a significant role in developing new, safe experiences, not just for the domestic but also the regional and international markets.

As a result of extensive product assessment, community outreaches, and of course extensive training opportunities, a record-breaking seven new tourism experiences have been developed and launched during Tourism Awareness Month, 2021.

The list of experiences includes Warapoka, Santa Aratack Mission, St Cuthbert’s Mission, Bimichi Tours, Taste of Freedom Tour, Canje Sunset Tours and Fort Nassau Tours.

Doe Park Eco Lodge, East Canje Berbice as well as Warapoka, Horo Hanoco, Region One and Bimichi Eco-Lodge, Region Four were all commissioned during this period.