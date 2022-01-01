Bartica teenagers arrested for alleged motorcycle theft

TWO teenagers were on Friday held for allegedly stealing four motorcycles in Bartica, Region Seven.

According to police headquarters, the recent theft of four motorcycles in the Bartica area occurred at different intervals on Thursday and two of the suspects were arrested.

“Based on information received from the two suspects, between Thursday and Friday, a party of policemen conducted an operation at 14 Miles, Issano Backdam and 72 Miles Kaburi Village, Potaro Road, where three motorcycles were recovered — one with chassis and engine number filed off and no licence plates and two branded ‘CDI’ with no licence plates,” the police said.

Further, the police said that the motorcycles were found in the possession of an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old.

They were told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station along with the mentioned motorcycles. They remain in custody as the investigation continues.