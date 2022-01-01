Soldiers constructing Charity Market Shed

RANKS of the Furth Engineers Battalion of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) are currently working assiduously to construct a steel-framed market shed at Charity/Urasara, Region Two.

The main entrance to the shed is Pomeroon Oil Mill Street, Charity, referred to as “Back Street” by the villagers.

The facility, once completed, will enable the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to better control street vending in the area.

According to the GDF, the first phase of the project is aimed at re-organising market arrangements for vendors, many of which have occupied the front of the market as well as adjoining street corners, while the second phase covers the clearing of surrounding secondary drains as well as the extension of the perimeter fence which is to assure better security for vendors.

The project also includes the refurbishing of washroom facilities which has already been completed.

The project is financed by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development as part of its reconstruction and upgrade programme for markets in several areas across the country.

Acting Overseer of the Charity NDC, Rameez Baksh, said several stalls had to be broken to accommodate the construction but added that none of those stalls were occupied, and their owners were given due notification.

“Our intention is to stop illegal vending on the roadside. Eventually, we are looking to create a mall effect where vendors will be able to sell their items in an orderly and secured environment. So this phase one is almost finished, and later we intend to construct a concrete fence right around with light. Later we also intend to extend the shed to cover the other half of the tarmac with entrance and exit,” he said.

He admitted that many vendors were critical of the project, but he explained that the positive was that it might be a safer way to do business considering the high level of crime in the community.

“We have had several breaks and enter into stalls, and a more secure environment will help to reduce this. Everyone will be regularised with standard stall sizes and in order by section and category,” he added.

COMMENDABLE JOB

He said that the soldiers have been doing a commendable job, and he pointed to a delay which was understandable due to the weather condition. “We have had an incident-free worksite, and the soldiers are very disciplined, and so the project has been progressing according to plan. We have had no hiccups,” he added.

Lieutenant Shaquille Wilson is being assisted by civilian John Cush in supervising the work on the ground.

During a recent site visit, Government Projects Engineer Brigadier, Gary Beaton, was pleased with the work being done by the soldiers and observed that this project, like others, provide the opportunity for the soldiers to learn skills that will serve them long after they retire.

Corporal Toyan Mannie has said that this is his first big project and a very good learning experience.

“I cherish the experience that I am experiencing. I am originally a joiner, so this is my first big project and gives me an opportunity to expand my area of expertise,” he said.

Also a first timer on projects of this nature, Private Lloyd Duke is happy about his opportunity to be part of the project. “I am a mason with the construction company, and being part of this project, I am able to learn so much. This is good for me,” he stated.

“This is my first time dealing with a metal structure, and so my interest is very intense. Overall, I am happy to be part of the experience of going out and working on these community projects,” said Lance Corporal Peter Dey.

Throughout the year, ranks of the Fourth Engineers Battalion have been working on several community projects as part of Commander in Chief, Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision for a more community-oriented defence force.

The President has hailed the Force’s progress in that regard, noting that these efforts demonstrate the force’s excellent commitment to integrating itself into the national development strategy of the county.