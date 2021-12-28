Cricket Australia adamant to complete series despite COVID-19 outbreak

DAY two of the Boxing Day Test was delayed by 30 minutes as England’s players were asked not to leave their hotel rooms before a negative COVID-19 report comes out.

This measure was taken because four non-playing members of England’s team tested positive for Covid-19.

Three of Channel 7’s commentary panel were also absent from the day-two broadcast. Ian Botham, Mel McLaughlin, and Ricky Ponting were deemed close contacts to a case in their broadcast staff.

These incidents are of real concern regarding the completion of the series. All the English players will undergo another RT PCR test after completing day two. Also, extra provisions were taken by the English staff that included the wearing of masks and gloves outside the boundary. Cricket Australia is adamant to complete the series despite these concerns.

“We just need to remain calm and get the facts,” CA boss Nick Hockley said as quoted by Daily Mail.

“Everyone needs to follow the medical advice. On that basis, we keep going. We’ve been working on the plans for this tour for over six months,’’ Hockley added.

In the past two years, two of England’s tours were called off due to COVID-19 concerns. Also, a home Test against India was called off after four staff of the Indian team tested positive for Covid-19. However, Hockley mentioned that the situation in Ashes was completely different.

“Our protocols are designed for absolutely this set of events. We’ve got strong protocols. We’ve got very comprehensive testing regimes,” he said.

In case of an outbreak, teams can call like-to-like replacement for players showing symptoms. It was approved by ICC last year. But a massive outbreak might mean a huge financial loss for Cricket Australia.

The next two Tests are scheduled to be played in Sydney and Hobart. Under current rules, the England team will need to isolate for seven days if anyone is deemed close contact, which means that the remaining matches would need to be called off. Cricket Australia has decided that players from both sides will be taken from Melbourne to Sydney in a chartered flight and put up in private accommodation. (CricTracker)