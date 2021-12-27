Two murdered in Albouystown on Christmas Eve

A 40-year-old bodyguard attached to Beharry Group of Companies and a 28-year-old Middle Road, La Penitence man were gunned down in separate incidents in Albouystown on Christmas Eve night.

According to police reports, the bodyguard, Garfield Newton, of 545 Mandela Avenue was shot in Campbell Street at 22:00hrs, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, while Deon Charles was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was shot on James Street at 23:50hrs.

Newton, police said, was shot during a robbery involving three unidentified males, moments after he left a goldsmith with jewellery he had taken to get cleaned. The jewellery included one silver hand band, one gold chain and two gold finger rings, the value of which is unknown. The items were not found on him at the murder scene.

A firearm with ammunition, property of Beharry Group of Companies, as well as a cellphone that Newton would have had on him were also not found.

According to the police, Newton had left the goldsmith and was walking to his car when he was shot to his left side chest.

“He [was] walking on Campbell Street heading in a northern direction to motor van # GPP 7505 (owned by the company he is employed with) which he parked on Sussex Street, Albouystown. About five minutes later the goldsmith was informed by a teenager that the person that collected the jewellery was shot and lying on the street. As a result the goldsmith went out and saw Newton lying motionless on his abdomen in the street,” the police said.

Newton was examined by EMT doctors from GPHC who pronounced him dead at the scene, and the gunshot wound was observed.

According to the police, investigations revealed that three males in a motorcar were seen fleeing the scene shortly after Newton was shot.

Meanwhile, two male suspects in Charles’ killing also remain at large.

According to the police, investigations revealed that Charles was standing on the southern side on James Street when a white Axio motorcar, of which the registration number is unknown, came from an easterly direction and stopped in front of him.

“Two males exited the back seat of the car (one was identified) and approached Charles and a loud explosion suspected to be that of a gunshot was heard. Charles fell to the ground and the men immediately re-entered the car and made good their escape. Charles was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival,” the police said.

Charles was shot to the left side of his head.

“Efforts were made to locate the killers but without success. Investigations are in progress,” the police added.

