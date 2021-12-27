Taxi driver dies in Berbice accident   

A twenty-eight-year old taxi driver of Number 78 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, succumbed to injures he received in an accident on the Bush Lot Village, East Berbice, Corentyne Public Road on Friday morning.

Dead is Ajay Caramchan, who was driving a white Toyota Spacio motorcar bearing registration number HC 9648. Vishal Rabinchan, 26, the driver of the other motor car involved in the accident, a silver Toyota Fielder wagon HC 4263, sustained injuries about the body.

According to reports, at around 07:20 hrs, Rabinchan was proceeding east along the northern side of the Corentyne Public Road at 65 kmph while Caramchan was proceeding west along the southern side of the said road at a fast rate of speed. He overtook an unknown vehicle which was proceeding in the said direction.

In doing so, he ended up in the path of Rabinchan, who tried to swerve left to avoid the collision; however, motorcar HC 9648 collided with the right side of the vehicle.

As result of the impact, both drivers received injuries. They were subsequently taken to the Port Mourant Hospital by public-spirited citizen. Due to the severity of his injuries, Caramchan was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed at around 13:00 hrs.

According to the mother of Caramchan, Ghushmattie Caramchan, he usually leaves his home at around 05:00 hrs to ply his trade. However, on Friday morning he left a bit earlier without saying goodbye, which she said was rather unusual.

The woman related that she later received a dreadful telephone call indicating that her son was involved in a car crash and he died, followed by another call minutes later saying that he was at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

“I hurry and go to hospital and when I reach them tell me he in operating theatre. About 15 minutes after, a nurse call me and them other family that was there and say he had internal injuries and was bleeding heavily and when they start operate on he, he died.”

In tears, the woman related that her son was very caring and hardworking. His death now leaves her with three daughters as both her sons have died a year apart of each other.

Meanwhile, when the Guyana Chronicle visited the scene, cases of broken Heineken bottles littered the roadway and in the car driven by Caramchan. This publication understands Caramchan was at the time transporting several cases of Heineken in his car. It is unclear where or whom he was headed to at the time of the collision.

His mother said that her son’s wallet which contained cash was not recovered from the accident scene. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.