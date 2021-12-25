News Archives
E - Papers
‘Wish Upon a Star’ initiative warms the hearts of children
Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, handing over gifts and goodies to this little one
THE Human Services and Social Security Ministry has shared toys and goodies to children in Regions Three, Four and Five as part of its ‘Wish Upon a Star’ initiative.

Minister Vindhya Persaud said since the conception, this initiative aims to fulfil the dreams of children living with disabilities between the ages of four and 15.

These include children who may have suffered some traumatic or psychological incident, or became an orphan and never had the opportunity to experience the simple act of gift-giving.

Since the unveiling of this initiative in 2020, the ministry has seen resounding support from both the private and public sectors, and as such, she thanked those who partnered with the ministry to make this event a reality.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud hands over a bicycle to this child

“With all that was going on in our country regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, that companies responded so favourably, there are many companies, notably ExxonMobil, E-Networks, Unique Innovations, public support and even United Women movement, and this is an organisation that works with children living with disabilities.

“I think the Wish Upon a Star initiative is growing and next year, I can only envisage that it will get more and more to the stage where we can give to more children.

But however, with what we have managed to do this year, hundreds of children would have benefited in all of the regions of Guyana,” the minister said. Friday’s event lowered the curtain for the much-appreciated ‘Wish Upon A Star’ initiative for 2021.

Staff Reporter

