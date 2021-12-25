News Archives
Guyanese in the US returns home after 25 years to celebrate Christmas
Abigale Stevens, who returned home after 25 years
Abigale Stevens, who returned home after 25 years

CHRISTMAS celebrations in Guyana are special and unique compared to other countries in the world. The lights, decorations, dishes, and Christmas spirit are part of a package that may be hard to find elsewhere.

For most Guyanese, Christmas is about spending quality time at home with family and friends while enjoying the Christmas festivities.
Regardless of which part of the world a Guyanese is, a craving to be home will always be there no matter how long or short the time away from Guyana is. No one wants to miss waking up to the smell of pepperpot and garlic pork on Christmas Day or having the traditional Guyanese lunch with their family, or opening presents.

The Guyana Chronicle caught up with several Guyanese at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) as they returned home on Thursday. They all had a longing to spend Christmas at home, to celebrate the day in the traditional way.

Abigale Stevens, who returned to Guyana after 25 years, recalled that the last time she was here was for her sister’s wedding. Stevens, who lives in the United States of America, said it was heartwarming to see the festivities at the airport soon after landing.

Returning Guyanese and visitors at immigration checkpoints at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

“I’m looking forward to eating pepperpot with my aunt. I haven’t seen her in so long. I have been looking forward to Boxing Day. I’m looking forward to walking around Georgetown and just the live energy because it has been 25 years since I’ve been back,” she said.

The Guyana Chronicle also spoke with Deeraj Ram, who said he missed a lot of things about Christmas at home in Guyana. Though he did not specify what he misses about the season, Ram related that he was last in Guyana 15 years ago. He is looking forward to spending quality time with his family.

Another returning Guyanese, Victor Hecker, said that because he comes and goes every few months, he never misses the Christmas season in Guyana.

“First of all, I got some bills to take care of… and then just relax and have fun with my friends and family,” he said.

Staff Reporter

