Inspector Stephens is ‘Best Detective’

INSPECTOR Nigel Stephen of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Criminal Investigations Department (CID), on Thursday, was awarded the Best Detective prize of 2021 as a result of his exceptional performance.

At the CID’s annual Christmas luncheon and awards ceremony held at the Police Officers Mess Annex, Eve Leary, a number of ranks were recognised for their work throughout the year.

Some of the cases Inspector Stephen performed exceptionally include the investigations into the murder of Dr Colin Roach on November, 2 2021; the murder of retired Priest, George Chuck-A-Sang in December 2020; the murder of Canadian, Nicholas Jaipaul, in August 2020; Sophia double murder of GDF Lance Corporal Daniel Fraser and GDF Lance Corporal Sheniqua Hodge that occurred in September 2021; the murder of Peter Gonsalves on in December 2020; the execution of Delroy McKenzie in Linden in July, 2021; the murder of taxi driver, Kennrick Trim at Ogle in June 2021 and the $58M Robbery Under Arms committed at the Wallison Enterprise at Gordon Street in August 2021.

This year, Deputy Commissioner of Law Enforcement (ag), Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, noted that the CID has recorded the lowest rate of serious crime and highest cocaine seizures in the last 10 years.

Blanhum also commended all the ranks of CID, noting that they worked tirelessly throughout 2021, managing all obstacles while striving to achieve the mandate of crime prevention and maintenance of law and order.

Further, he noted that this year police also recorded the largest cocaine seizures with 546 kilograms.

“I want to personally commend and thank each and every CID rank for their continued commitment and dedication that has seen everyone working beyond the call of duty while ensuring that every lead is followed up, every information received is investigated and investigations are completed in a timely manner,” the Crime Chief underscored.

He continued: “Further recognition must be given to the professional manner in which ranks of CID have been presenting their evidence in court, recognising themselves that their mandate also includes presenting cogent, consistent and reliable evidence in court. This was also recognised by no other than Justice Kissoon at the deliverance of a death sentence.”

Further, the Crime Chief said the CID and its investigating ranks were key in helping to bring closure to several homicides, gun robberies and home invasions, which are also reflected in the reduction of serious crimes.

Also at the award ceremony, Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, with guidance from the Crime Chief, promoted eight police ranks to the positions of Lance Corporal, Corporal and Sargent.