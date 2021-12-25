News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Minister McCoy spreads Christmas cheer in Agricola
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy selecting toys to give the children (DPI photo)
Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy selecting toys to give the children (DPI photo)

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, on Friday, shared Christmas cheer as he distributed toys to hundreds of children of Agricola.

Minister McCoy explained that various government officials have also been conducting toy distribution exercises with the aim of ensuring that children are able to experience the true meaning of the season.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy handing over a toy to a child of Agricola (DPI photo)

“The Christmas season is one in which children look forward to gifts and toys, and so we have been distributing toys to several communities across the country. Various Ministers and MPs of the government have been part of this exercise so I’m here in Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara to spread the Christmas joy,” the minister said.

The Public Affairs Minister stated that even though the holidays are being celebrated during the pandemic, it is critical for persons to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in order to keep themselves safe.

“We have been, as a government, working to make sure that we can create the conditions to enable people to be able to celebrate Christmas in the usual way, in a way that will make their families happy… (we are) again this year, celebrating the Christmas season with the pandemic in our midst, which means that we still have to be very careful and mindful that the virus is still in operation,” he said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy handing over a toy to a child of Agricola (DPI photo)

The minister urged everyone to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as 2022 will be a very exciting year for Guyana. He expressed the hope that everyone will be around to experience the transformation that will be unfolding.

“We’re hoping to have a very early budget which we can begin to roll out more programmes for people so that we can continually build on the successes of being able to create wealth and conditions for people’s development,” said Minister McCoy.

(DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.