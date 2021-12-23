Ten Smith Creek families to benefit from houses

–through hinterland housing programme

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Tuesday, announced that 10 families of Smith Creek, Region One are set to benefit from houses through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)’s Hinterland Housing Programme.

The recommencement of the housing programme will see 100 families benefitting from various communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

“Smith Creek has been identified for the construction of 10 houses to be placed here in this community, and there is much more development that will happen…it is part of the PPP/C government’s vision of ensuring that communities benefit from economic projects,” Minister Croal said.

As Guyana undergoes a surge in economic development, Minister Croal highlighted a number of interventions the government is implementing to bridge the gap between coastland and hinterland communities.

Among those interventions are the distribution of thousands of solar panels to new households and villages.

“We are procuring 30,000 through the Government of India that will be sent for new households and new villages, and these are 120 watts… This is intended to help our children who are considered the future of our country,” the minister related.

Residents of Smith Creek and other hinterland regions will also benefit from Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hubs that will provide persons with free internet connectivity and computer literacy training.

Meanwhile, the Housing and Water Minister handed over a number of chainsaws and solar lamps to the Smith Creek committee members to assist in an ongoing land-clearing project in the village.

To further ensure improved living conditions, residents of the riverine community are scheduled to relocate to higher grounds as they are severely affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall and high tide.

Additionally, in keeping with the Christmas season, Minister Croal distributed toys to over 500 children in Smith Creek, as well as various communities in the region. The gift- distribution exercise was made possible through the Speaker’s Annual Christmas outreach programme.

(DPI)