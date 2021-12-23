Faster internet services for New Amsterdam residents, businesses

–with expansion of ‘GTT Fibre’

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has introduced its residential and “Biz Fibre” services to New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), affording residents and businesses an opportunity to have enhanced internet access.

The company said it looked forward to a great response, since many residents and businesses had expressed interest in the service.

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Home Solutions and Fixed Network Services, Eshwar Thakurdin, said that, having previously led installation teams to Non Pariel, Linden and Vreed-en-Hoop over the past few weeks and seeing first-hand the enthusiasm from customers, he looked forward to a similar response in New Amsterdam.

“Just as GTT Fibre is spreading across Guyana, word has also spread that we will be in Region Six. The sense of satisfaction that we get from being able to deliver this service to people is pleasing. Also seeing the smiles on the faces of subscribers who are about to enter the world of high-speed Internet access is really worth the investment of time and resources,” Thakurdin said.

He added that while “GTT Fibre” had reached numerous subscribers and connected many across various regions this year, the company looked forward to even greater strides in the new year as it continues to deliver on its promise to reliably connect customers

“GTT Fibre is already the widest and fastest growing high-speed network in Guyana, but as long as there are communities and subscribers who can benefit from this service, we will continue to do our utmost to reach them. So, as we look at 2022, we are setting our targets and goals and making preparations to achieve those goals,” Thakurdin related.

Residential fibre plans that will be available in New Amsterdam are Fibre50, Fibre100, and Fibre150; customers could apply for the service at $8,999, $10,999, and $12,999 respectively.

Additionally, as part of GTT’s 30 Million Christmas Promotion, customers will get free installation and the first month’s service free, plus a chance to win cash and prizes when they sign up.

Each service provides a high-quality voice line, optional enhanced mesh Wi-Fi, with enhanced capabilities for video streams and video conferencing.

DSL subscribers who would like to upgrade to GTT Fibre could also do so and will benefit from free installation.